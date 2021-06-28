Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 5,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $210,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.96. 591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.36.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.