Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after buying an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,248,000 after purchasing an additional 491,583 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,080,000 after purchasing an additional 337,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,123. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $230.09.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

