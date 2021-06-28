Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.13.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.60. 6,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.64.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

