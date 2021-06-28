Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 30,421 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 3.0% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $$56.38 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 244,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

