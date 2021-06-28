Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 47,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Kinross Gold worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

