Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after purchasing an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of TRV traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

