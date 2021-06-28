Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.21 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Barclays raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,498. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

