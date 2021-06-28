Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 42,770 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after buying an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 29,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,122. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

