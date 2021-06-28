Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after buying an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Hershey by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,216. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.09. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.