Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.90 Million Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,463. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

