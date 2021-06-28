Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $7.20 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.92. 32,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.