Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 2,198 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.85. 20,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.