Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 42,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $66.18. 136,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,546,783. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

