Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,400 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 1.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,616,000 after buying an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,473,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,152. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.44 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

