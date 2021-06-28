Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,900 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 26.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,501,000 after buying an additional 92,222 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $582,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. National Pension Service increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 224,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

