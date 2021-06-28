Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. The Southern comprises approximately 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 39,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

