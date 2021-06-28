Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 6,200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.