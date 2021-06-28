Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 8,019 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.