TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 4.6%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 33,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,446,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

