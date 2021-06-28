Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $124.50 and a 1-year high of $207.81.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

