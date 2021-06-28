Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.30% of Tellurian worth $31,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.