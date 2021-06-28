Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 32,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $27.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

