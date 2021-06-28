Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 226.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,490 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 132.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 908,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,265,000 after acquiring an additional 518,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock opened at $69.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

