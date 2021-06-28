Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113,826 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teradata worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teradata by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 512.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.