Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TSCDY stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.53%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

