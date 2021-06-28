Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.