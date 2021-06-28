The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.62. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

