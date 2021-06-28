The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $293.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.82 million and the lowest is $290.10 million. The AZEK reported sales of $223.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

