The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

