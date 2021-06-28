The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDVSY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239. The Bidvest Group has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19.

BDVSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Renaissance Capital cut The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Investec downgraded shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

