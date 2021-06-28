The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of The Buckle worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $12,517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Buckle by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 111,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKE opened at $46.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,256,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.