The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1,079.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 46.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 714,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,557,000 after purchasing an additional 228,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.