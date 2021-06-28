The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CRCW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,570. The Crypto has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24.

The Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

