The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XONE. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The ExOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $23.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.30. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

