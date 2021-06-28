The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 82.8% in June

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of INTG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.63. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.40. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

