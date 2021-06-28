The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.22% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

