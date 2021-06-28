The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 13,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 374,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $825.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.