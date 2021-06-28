The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.28% of The Mosaic worth $33,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

