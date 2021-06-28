The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884,584 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of The Procter & Gamble worth $2,032,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $331.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

