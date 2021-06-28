The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $71.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

