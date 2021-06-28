The Transfer Token (TTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $2.24 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $12.78 or 0.00037327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00029501 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,050,276 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

