The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

