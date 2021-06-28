Thisoption (TONS) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thisoption has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars.

