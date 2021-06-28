ThreeFold 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20,681.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.57 million and $20,681.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.