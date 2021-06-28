Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 1,440.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
TNRG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,366. Thunder Energies has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Thunder Energies
