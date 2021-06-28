TigerCash 1-Day Volume Tops $3.79 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $581,566.36 and approximately $3.79 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 899.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.66 or 0.00860179 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

