Tim Weller Buys 255,521 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller bought 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53).

Shares of CPI stock traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 38.70 ($0.51). The company had a trading volume of 3,234,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,933. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £651.81 million and a P/E ratio of 48.38.

Get Capita alerts:

CPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 61.40 ($0.80).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.