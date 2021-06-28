Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce $111.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.69 million and the lowest is $105.71 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $262.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tivity Health has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $27.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.