TOP (TOP) Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. TOP has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $329,442.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00053488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.48 or 0.00613727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037702 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.