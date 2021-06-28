Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 372,909 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 372,909 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Microsoft worth $1,229,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

